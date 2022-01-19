A Silver Creek woman was arrested Tuesday after she reportedly changed Mechanical and Coating contractors' banking numbers to her own to gain money from employees' per diem checks.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Amber Nicole Smith, 32, stole $19,686.65 from the company between May 2021 to Sept. 2021.

She also used credit cards belonging to the company and charged over $42,200 to them between March 2020 and December 2021.

She was released on bond Wednesday.

