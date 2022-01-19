Silver Creek woman charged with computer theft, reportedly stole almost $20,000 By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 19, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Silver Creek woman was arrested Tuesday after she reportedly changed Mechanical and Coating contractors' banking numbers to her own to gain money from employees' per diem checks.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Amber Nicole Smith, 32, stole $19,686.65 from the company between May 2021 to Sept. 2021.She also used credit cards belonging to the company and charged over $42,200 to them between March 2020 and December 2021.She was released on bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Report: Rome man had two pounds of meth Little snow expected for Rome as winter storm moves into Georgia Parts of Floyd, Polk see snow; beware black ice Monday morning Winter weather forecast still up in the air for Floyd County, impact expected further east Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists