Police news

A Silver Creek woman is charged with felony aggravated assault following a police investigation into an incident at the Circle K convenience store, 2995 Cedartown Highway.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jessica Lynn Randle, 31, is accused of going into the store around 8:30 p.m. on March 2 with a large knife and threatening to cut the clerk's throat. She was also shouting racially charged remarks at the clerk, who is an African American woman.

According to a warrant for her arrest, a man inside the store grabbed Randle and pushed her outside, where the two got into a white van and fled.

Police were able to get security footage of the incident as well as a description of what happened from another witness and a 7-year-old child.

Randle was also charged with felony second degree cruelty to children and was being held in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday night without bond.

