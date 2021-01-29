Two men from Silver Creek are charged with felony meth possession and intent to distribute after Floyd County police arrested them at their residence on Donahoo Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Bryan Ingram, 37, and Franklin Eugene Kelly, 55, kept methamphetamine in a workshop behind their home, as well as a set of digital scales. There was also less than an ounce of marijuana.
While searching the residence, officers found a four-wheeler and generator, which Ingram knew was stolen.
Kelly, who is a convicted felon, had a firearm in the camper he stayed in on the property. During the arrest, Kelly resisted the officers and attempted to flee the scene.
Ingram is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony probation violation, as well as theft by receiving stolen property.
Kelly is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.
Both men are also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Ingram was held without bond Friday, while Kelly had a $7,900 bond.