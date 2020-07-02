A Silver Creek man was arrested at the Floyd Medical Center offices on Second Avenue after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers reportedly found 48 grams of meth and other drug related items in his possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tony James Locklear Jr., 33, of Silver Creek, also had a digital scale, small plastic bags and a glass smoking pipe. He was driving a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license or registered insurance. The vehicle itself was also unregistered.
Locklear is charged with felony drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and meth possession, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, driving in violation of license class, no insurance for motorcycle and operation of unregistered vehicles.
He remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.