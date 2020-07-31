A Silver Creek man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon on felony drug and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Jerome Strickland, 34, was arrested on Chateau Drive near Hillwood Drive Thursday on a felony warrant.
A handgun, methamphetamine, a THC vape pen and digital scales were found in his possession at a N. Crossridge Drive apartment back on July 17 during the execution of a search warrant.
Strickland is charged with felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, two felony counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a probation violation.