Silver Creek man facing drug charge after Shorter Avenue crash

A Silver Creek man is facing drug charges after he reportedly hit several cars while driving down Shorter Avenue.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Johnathan David Williams, 41, of Silver Creek was given Narcan twice by police before they took him into custody.

He is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, DUI drugs, possession of drugs not in the original container, failing to maintain lane and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Williams remained in jail on $10,200 bond Thursday.