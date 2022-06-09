Silver Creek man faces aggravated stalking charge Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Silver Creek man is charged with felony aggravated stalking after violating a restraining order, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:James William Whitaker Jr., 69, went to the property of a person he was court-ordered to have no contact with. Whitaker had been previously evicted from the property. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. View the e-Edition Trending Now Eight people face weapons, drug charges in murder investigation, no one charged with homicide yet Rome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia Road Pedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard Around Town: More sports TV, wings, beer also Stranger Things: the tour? A new chapter: Pizza Farm business bustling after reopening in new location Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists