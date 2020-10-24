A Silver Creek man remained in jail Saturday with a $7,900 bond after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force reportedly found multiple drugs and firearms in his room at the Sky Lodge on Dean Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Gene Bortoni, 32, of Silver Creek, had several glass smoking devices with suspected meth residue in his room. During the search, task force officers found less than an ounce of marijuana, THC vapes and resin, seven firearms, pills resembling Xanax and illegal mushrooms.
He is charged with possession of Schedule III and IV controlled substances, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, three counts of Schedule I drug possession, meth possession, misdemeanor drug related objects possession and marijuana possession.