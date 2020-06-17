A Silver Creek man was arrested on Second Avenue in Lindale on felony possession of meth and misdemeanor sale of a counterfeit substance, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Jerome Garrett Sr., 48, of Silver Creek attempted to sell counterfeit meth to an informant in January 2020. During the arrest, Garrett gave a false name to Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Garrett is charged with misdemeanor giving false name to law enforcement officers. He remained in jail with no bond Wednesday morning.