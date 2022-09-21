Silver Creek man charged with possession of a schedule IV narcotic Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 21, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Silver Creek man is charged with possession of a schedule IV narcotic.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Herbert Sebastian Shiflett, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule IV narcotic during an incident on Highway 27 late Tuesday night. He is being held on $3,500 bail as of Wednesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Imagine Festival kicks off today Reports: Man charged with drug trafficking after large bust on Callier Springs Road Rome attorney settles campaign complaint with state ethics commission Christopher Twyman admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories GOP-controlled Missouri Senate approves bill that would cut state’s income tax rate 49 min ago ‘Ted Lasso’ fans ecstatic with FIFA 23 video game surprise. ‘Smells like potential’ 47 min ago Political forum held for Laredo's District VI candidates 47 min ago Savor the end of summer with pisto, a Spanish vegetable stew 48 min ago Trustees OK raise for Muri 49 min ago Bonham awarded grant for music stands 49 min ago Odessan guilty of sexual assault 49 min ago Police arrest Nimitz student 49 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Imagine Festival kicks off today Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized Reports: Man charged with drug trafficking after large bust on Callier Springs Road Latest Region Stories GOP-controlled Missouri Senate approves bill that would cut state’s income tax rate 49 min ago ‘Ted Lasso’ fans ecstatic with FIFA 23 video game surprise. ‘Smells like potential’ 47 min ago Political forum held for Laredo's District VI candidates 47 min ago Savor the end of summer with pisto, a Spanish vegetable stew 48 min ago Trustees OK raise for Muri 49 min ago Bonham awarded grant for music stands 49 min ago Odessan guilty of sexual assault 49 min ago Police arrest Nimitz student 49 min ago