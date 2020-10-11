A 20-year-old Silver Creek man was arrested on Rockmart Road after Floyd County police pulled him over for a window tint violation and found marijuana and THC oil in his vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Makaylen Deshaud Sullivan, 20, of Silver Creek, had a firearm in his vehicle, as well as over an ounce of commercially packaged marijuana and a marijuana "blunt." Officers also found that his driver's license was suspended.
Sullivan is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, marijuana possession, firearm possession during commission of a crime and intent to distribute drugs.
He's also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, a window tint violation and driving with a suspended license.
He was being held without bond Sunday, and had an outstanding warrant from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.