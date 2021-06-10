While executing a search warrant on Chateau Drive, Rome police and Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force arrested two men on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derick Wayne Mobbs, 36, of Silver Creek, Derek Scott Worthington, 45, had methamphetamine packaged for resale, less than an ounce of marijuana and a glass smoking device.
Officers also found that Mobbs had an arrest warrant from May 14, where he detained a woman in a vehicle and refused to let her leave as he drove down Glenn Milner Boulevard.
When she did try to leave, he stopped and struck her in the face with a closed fist multiple times.
Both Mobbs and Worthington are charged with meth possession, intent to distribute, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug-related objects possession.
Mobbs is charged with felony adult kidnapping, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor family violence battery. Both were held without bond Thursday afternoon.