A Silver Creek man was held on an $11,200 bond Saturday after he was arrested on felony charges of exploiting an elderly person and financial transaction card fraud.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth Wayne Barnett, 55, had been making purchases with a financial transaction card belonging to a person who was recovering from a broken hip and back.
Barnett had been given the card to make purchases on behalf of the owner of the account. He used the card for himself on several instances between April 28 and July 25, including a July 4 purchase of $427.84 worth of items from the Cartersville Highway Walmart.