Damage to a vehicle at a property on Rockmart Highway have resulted in the arrest of a Silver Creek man on felony terroristic threats and acts charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dylan Scott Dennis, 19, is accused of going onto property in the 3100 block of the Rockmart Highway late Thursday night and breaking the tail light of a man's automobile.
Dennis then allegedly made a threat to slit the throat of the owner of the vehicle and burn his house down. The teenager is also charged with a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.