A Silver Creek man was arrested at his residence on Friday after he reportedly concealed the death of a woman for three days.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, James William Whitaker Jr., 68, failed to report the death of the woman. It wasn't until a relative called 911 for a welfare check that she was found. No foul play is suspected.
When first responders came to the residence on Harris Road, Whitaker refused to let them in. After they eventually got in, they found the body in the entryway, partially covered by multiple fabrics.
While on the scene, police also found two bags of suspected meth.
Whitaker is also charged with two counts of meth possession and was released on bond Saturday.