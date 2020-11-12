A Silver Creek man was arrested Wednesday after police say held a woman, who he had been court-ordered not to have contact with, against her will, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamie Wayne Wade, 48, violated a conditional bond by having contact with a woman and grabbed her during an argument Wednesday evening. He held the woman against her will and stopped her from making a 911 call.
Wade is charged with felony aggravated stalking and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor simple assault.