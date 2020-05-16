An altercation at a home on Woodberry Drive led to the arrest of a Silver Creek man on multiple charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derrick Demmond Watkins, 34, is accused of assaulting a woman in front of a child under the age of 18 around 10:15 Friday night. Police allege he battered the woman and choked her during the incident and broke two telephones during the altercation.
Watkins is charged with a felony for aggravated assault and misdemeanors for battery, cruelty to children and criminal trespassing.