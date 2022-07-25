Silver Creek man arrested on sexual battery charge Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jul 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 60-year-old Silver Creek man was arrested on a warrant for sexual battery of a minor on Friday, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Norman Lee Brock Jr. is charged with felony sexual battery for assaulting a minor under the age of 16 from the dates of August 1 2021 until March 30 2022. He was released on bond over the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Title pawn worker charged with stealing nearly $2,000 in funds from store Rome's Collins commits to Alabama Rome man charged with leading Alabama deputies in a chase Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories City schools counting down to new school year 22 min ago Cyber fraud involving Town of Saugerties employee's paychecks under investigation 1 hr ago Health department confirms first Monkeypox case in Niagara County 1 hr ago The End of America performs July 30 at Phoenicia music series 1 hr ago RUPCO to hold open house at Kingston's Landmark Place housing complex 1 hr ago BASEBALL: Saugerties Little League team competing for state title 1 hr ago Mid-Hudson Valley arrests report: July 25, 2022 1 hr ago Celebration of life for Long Beach community leader this week 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Latest Region Stories City schools counting down to new school year 22 min ago Cyber fraud involving Town of Saugerties employee's paychecks under investigation 1 hr ago Health department confirms first Monkeypox case in Niagara County 1 hr ago The End of America performs July 30 at Phoenicia music series 1 hr ago RUPCO to hold open house at Kingston's Landmark Place housing complex 1 hr ago BASEBALL: Saugerties Little League team competing for state title 1 hr ago Mid-Hudson Valley arrests report: July 25, 2022 1 hr ago Celebration of life for Long Beach community leader this week 1 hr ago