Rome police arrested a Silver Creek man on Maple Road near East 18th Street concerning a July 23 incident, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Lamar Roberson, 40, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as possession of meth and a schedule I controlled substance charge. He also faces misdemeanor tag violation and possession of drug related objects charges.
Roberson reportedly had meth in a plastic baggie in the floorboard of his Chevy Trailblazer. Roberson denied ownership of the drugs.
He remained in jail on $10,100 bond Friday.