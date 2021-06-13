A traffic stop involving a vehicle without a tag resulted in a drug arrest by Rome police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody Scott Crunkleton, 23, of Silver Creek was stopped on Dean Avenue at East Twelfth Street Friday around 11:45 a.m. for no tag being displayed on the vehicle.
Police detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search that turned up three THC vape cartridges, a digital scale and a plastic bag with marijuana in it.
Crunkleton is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and the misdemeanors possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and operating a vehicle without a current license plate.