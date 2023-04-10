Rome police were sent to a home on Jim Keaten Lane late Sunday night to respond to reports of shots being fired into a home, reports state.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
When officers arrived they found three bullet holes in a window by the bedroom, which they photographed and collected the bullets as evidence.
The complainant stated she returned from buying lottery tickets to discover the shots and believes she was targeted because of jealousy over a new relationship.
