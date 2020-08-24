A Fortson man remained in jail on a $3,500 bond Monday morning, when a shoplifting arrest led to a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Raymond Jackson, 64, left the Dollar General, 25 Central Plaza, with cans of tuna and potted meat while only paying for saltine crackers. A store manager called police and Jackson was found sitting in his truck in the parking lot.
Jackson was arrested and during booking at the jail he was found to have a small amount of marijuana.
Jackson is charged with felony crossing guard lines with drugs, along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and theft by shoplifting.