The Floyd County Sheriff's Office reports that they have zero symptomatic COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Floyd County Jail as of Wednesday, but they are still operating under code red procedures.
Jail administrator Maj. Bob Sapp said that they are unsure about asymptomatic cases, since they would have to regularly test every inmate to check that.
According to Sapp and Sgt. Anthony Cromer, they are quarantining people for 14 days when they are brought into the jail to keep potential spread down.
While they are continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control Guidelines, Sapp said they want to remain as cautious as possible, which is why they haven't changed their quarantine period.
Staff continues to limit contact with inmates, only allowing certain staff and deputies to the back of the jail.
The administrative offices and visitation lobby remains closed to the public, but they have been able to register sex offenders with staff behind plexi-glass in the offices. The jail is continuing to limit fingerprinting and background check services at this time.
The new medical wing is also nearing completion, with only a few things left to take care of before moving inmates in. They've finished all of the major infrastructure and only need to finish up areas such as the showers, examine rooms, dentistry rooms and offices.
The final inspection with the fire marshal will be this Friday and soon after, Sapp said, they'll begin moving in furniture and appliances.
The official ribbon cutting will take place on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. with a small invited group. However, the sheriff's office will post a virtual tour for the public to watch on their Facebook page and website.
According to Sapp, they've already begun working on phase two of the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funded project. and have met with engineers about some of the areas.
The second phase won't be as extensive as phase one, mostly focusing on extending the infirmary area and creating a mental health wing for inmates. He estimates it will be completed by spring 2021.