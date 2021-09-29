The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of arson, aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail records:
Tobias Steven Cohner Fuller reportedly broke a window at a home on Aubie Lane and started two fires just outside the home early Monday.
A woman said she heard a noise and then saw the man outside the bedroom window. He was pouring gasoline onto the window and himself. "He then removed (a) sweater and ignited the gas on fire." One of the fires contained a pile of children's toys. During the incident there were several small children in the home.
The FCSO believes Fuller may still be attempting to harm individuals, according to a press release Tuesday.
Anyone with knowledge of Fuller's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the anonymous crime tip line at 706-235-5000.