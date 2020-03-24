The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is pitching in to help local pharmacies get prescription medications to some of the community’s most vulnerable populations.
To protect higher risk residents, such as the elderly and disabled, while people shelter in place because of coronavirus concerns, deputies will begin delivering needed prescriptions.
“We really want to figure out ways to help people out that might not have the means to get out,” Sgt. Anthony Cromer said.
Cromer said many local pharmacies already offer delivery, but the demand for delivery has greatly risen in the last few weeks.
“We thought we could step in and assist, just trying to help people get their medicines so they can stay in and stay healthy,” he said.
If a person is over 65 or disabled, they contact their pharmacy and request delivery. Then if the pharmacy needs assistance, they can contact the sheriff’s office.
Cromer said people should not call the sheriff’s office directly for pharmacy deliveries. All orders will be done through the pharmacy itself.
When a deputy delivers the medication, they will be wearing a mask and gloves as a precaution and to protect themselves. They will first check the person’s identification. Then they will set down the medication and a form for the person to sign and step back from the property.
Once the person has signed the form saying they have received the proper medication, the deputy will collect it and leave the property.
The sheriff’s office delivered buckets with cleaning supplies last week to senior residents. They were completely out of buckets Tuesday but the agency is still accepting donations to build more.
To donate, make checks payable to Rome Ga Cares and mail them to Rome Ga Cares, ATTN: Chaplain Thornton, 2526 New Calhoun Hwy, Rome, GA 30161.
Cromer said the sheriff’s office has closed the administrative offices to the public until April 7.
“This is just a precautionary measure to try to keep people at home,” he said.
♦ Meanwhile, in neighboring Alabama, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver announced Tuesday that his deputies are offering to pick up and deliver food and medications to residents deemed high risk — specifically the elderly with underlying health issues.
The items must be ordered and prepaid through a pharmacy or grocery store. Shaver said they will be left outside the door to prevent any unnecessary exposure.
“Please keep in mind the amount of people serviced will vary depending on deputy availability and call volume,” he said in an email. “Cases will be prioritized in the event of an overload.”
Cherokee County residents who are high risk can contact the agency through their Facebook page or website or by calling 256-927-3365.