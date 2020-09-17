A 48-year-old Rome woman remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after she was found with drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pamela Diane Reese, who was on probation at the time, was found with methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe during a welfare check at a gas station on Martha Berry Highway just after midnight Thursday.
Reese is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation. She is also charged with possession of drug related objects.