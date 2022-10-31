Shannon woman charged with aggravated assault Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Oct 31, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Shannon woman is charged with aggravated assault Sunday night after an incident on Bells Ferry Road.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Tiffany Larae Allen is charged with aggravated assault after she "pointed and shot at victim with the intention to due bodily harm." She is being held on $11,200 bail as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 'A time for prayer and support' set to remember victims of Chattooga wreck Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Body found on river bank Sunday Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Ringgold High’s production of ‘Mary Poppins’ wins 6-AAA one-act region championship; school wins regionals for a fourth consecutive year 37 min ago Early voting in Georgia continues at record pace entering final week 47 min ago Matt Calkins: M's have J-Rod and aces, but Seahawks still feel like kings of Seattle 47 min ago It's time to vote for Sun Herald's MS Coast Athlete of the Week for October 31 47 min ago Consumer-owned power advocates, foes both say they have enough signatures for 2023 ballot questions 47 min ago Staff at youth prison slept in inmate housing between long shifts 47 min ago Maine school districts receive millions for electric buses 47 min ago Speed, alcohol involved in fatal Harpswell crash 47 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 'A time for prayer and support' set to remember victims of Chattooga wreck Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Around Town: Christmas trees or BBQ on Shorter Avenue? Answer: Both. What's 'Grace'-ing the River District. A dessert endorsement Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Body found on river bank Sunday Latest Region Stories Ringgold High’s production of ‘Mary Poppins’ wins 6-AAA one-act region championship; school wins regionals for a fourth consecutive year 37 min ago Early voting in Georgia continues at record pace entering final week 47 min ago Matt Calkins: M's have J-Rod and aces, but Seahawks still feel like kings of Seattle 47 min ago It's time to vote for Sun Herald's MS Coast Athlete of the Week for October 31 47 min ago Consumer-owned power advocates, foes both say they have enough signatures for 2023 ballot questions 47 min ago Staff at youth prison slept in inmate housing between long shifts 47 min ago Maine school districts receive millions for electric buses 47 min ago Speed, alcohol involved in fatal Harpswell crash 47 min ago