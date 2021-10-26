A 64-year-old Shannon man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals alongside 27 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Larry Wayman Addington was arrested at the courthouse on Monday and remained in jail on $11,200 bond early Tuesday.
Among other animals that were left without food and water in unsanitary conditions, a female German Shepard mix was several pounds under weight and had a cut her nose as well as a significant worm infestation. The report stated all the animals had "medical issues (which would have been) easily preventable with proper feeding and appropriate veterinary care."