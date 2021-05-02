A Shannon man wanted by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office was arrested by Floyd County police on suspected meth possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Arron Ingle, 25, has two warrants out of Gordon County. Floyd County police caught him Saturday and, during the pat-down, found suspected meth and a glass smoking device.
Ingle is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object. He was being held Sunday for the GCSO.