A Shannon man who was arrested Saturday morning on Minshew Road on a meth possession charges also faces charges for fleeing police two other occasions, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremiah James Dean, 31, is charged with felony obstruction for fleeing law enforcement on Oct. 31 and felony fleeing and attempting to elude police on Sept. 18.
He is also charged with multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses on Feb. 16 when he was caught operating an unregistered vehicle without insurance or tags.
He is also charged with felony possession of meth stemming from the incident on Friday. Dean remained in jail on $10,000 bond as of Monday morning.
