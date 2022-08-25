Shannon man charged firearm possession by a felon Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Aug 25, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Shannon man was charged felony possession of a firearm early Thursday morning.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Joshua Nathaniel Danford, 30, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when two pistols were found on him during an incident on Turner McCall Blvd early Thursday morning.Danford is being held without bail as of Thursday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Police investigating faked shooting report at Rep. Greene's home early Wednesday Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night It's been a tough week, but this too shall pass In their words: Rome School Board candidates say why they're running for the post Suspension for Peaches recommended following 'worst fight'; Rome City Commission to decide Monday Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Wings and history meet up at the Bidwell: Coventry tavern has been a fixture in town for over a century 36 min ago John Carroll's defense has potential but will be young in 2022 36 min ago Jay Greeson: Fab 4 picks return, blistering Braves, PGA players owe Phil Mickelson a thank-you note 36 min ago Sam Adams Beer Garden open this weekend at the Big E 36 min ago Germany's Matthäus gives Maradona's 1986 WC final shirt to Argentina 43 min ago Arctic has not been as warm as today in over 7,500 years, study says 45 min ago Germany and Morocco agree to resume ties, end West Sahara row 45 min ago Anaheim’s Little Arabia district gets official recognition, after years of trying 42 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Police investigating faked shooting report at Rep. Greene's home early Wednesday Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night 10 additional Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; extra officers still on campus. 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week LakePoint 75 to add large distribution center in Emerson as Bartow boom expands. Latest Region Stories Wings and history meet up at the Bidwell: Coventry tavern has been a fixture in town for over a century 36 min ago John Carroll's defense has potential but will be young in 2022 36 min ago Jay Greeson: Fab 4 picks return, blistering Braves, PGA players owe Phil Mickelson a thank-you note 36 min ago Sam Adams Beer Garden open this weekend at the Big E 36 min ago Germany's Matthäus gives Maradona's 1986 WC final shirt to Argentina 43 min ago Arctic has not been as warm as today in over 7,500 years, study says 45 min ago Germany and Morocco agree to resume ties, end West Sahara row 45 min ago Anaheim’s Little Arabia district gets official recognition, after years of trying 42 min ago