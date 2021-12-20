Floyd County Police Department

Several people were seriously injured in a two vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on U.S. 27 near Old Cedartown Road.

According to Floyd County Police Department reports:

A 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Tiffany Marshae Long, of Cedartown, pulled out onto U.S. 27 around 2:30 p.m. and was struck by a 2016 GMC Yukon driven by Martin Carmargo-Ibarra, of Cedartown.

The Yukon also contained a passenger and two children. The Jeep contained two passenger as well. The investigation into the wreck in pending, police said.

