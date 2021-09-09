Several people were arrested during a Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force raid of a home on Stevens Street in North Rome early Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
During the raid at 23 Stevens Street, which is listed as the address of many arrested, task force agents confiscated over 4 grams of heroin, packaging materials as well as spoons and needles with heroin residue.
Charles Collin Cox, 37; Cotey Alan Koehler, 35; and 34-year-old Rebecca Ann Farren are charged with felony heroin trafficking as well as possession of the drug and possession with intent to sell and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Police reports from the raid stated Farren was flushing heroin down the toilet when officers found her. Agents also found an undisclosed quantity of heroin by the mailbox in the front yard at the road.
Cox faces an additional felony drugs behind the guard line a the jail after he was found with an undisclosed quantity of heroin on his person when searched at the Floyd County Jail.
Two men -- 34-year-old Juston Lee Huston and 29-year-old Antavious Taemon Gibson are both charged with felony possession of heroin as well as sale of dangerous drugs. Huston and Gibson are being held without bond.
Four other people, including three family members, were arrested on heroin possession charges.
Brent Jeremy McGaskey Jr., 18; Brent Jeremy McGaskey Sr, 41; Samantha Diane McGaskey, 41; and 20-year-old Joshua Thomas Irwin face felony possession of heroin charges alongside misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. All three McGaskeys were remained in jail Thursday on $7,900 bond, Irwin is being held without bond.
Police also found an undisclosed quantity of gabapentin pills during the raid.
Gabapentin is a prescription drug often used to treat the pain associated with Shingles or to calm nerves but on on the street people use the pills to ease the pain or after-effects when they can’t find heroin or other opioids.