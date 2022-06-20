Seven people were arrested over the weekend around Rome and Floyd County on multiple drug charges, including meth possession and cocaine possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After Rome police pulled over Brandon Lee Holden, 27, and Austin Matthew Campbell, 27, of Summerville, officers found meth in the vehicle at the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and Martha Berry Boulevard. The two are charged with felony meth possession while Holden is additionally charged with driving on a suspended license. Holden was released on bond over the weekend, while Campbell was held on a $5,700 bond Monday.
Denise Kathleen Gillom, 55, was arrested on North Broad Street after she went to Pop's Food Mart where she had been banned. During the arrest, Rome police found she had a glass pipe with meth in it. Gillom is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor drug related object possession and criminal trespass. She was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.
During a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration on North Broad Street, Rome police found Amber Rose Douglas, 27, had an outstanding warrant out of Dade County, Fla. While searching her vehicle after smelling marijuana, the officer found multiple controlled substances: Alprazolom, Xanax, Clonazepam and Gabapentin. She also had cocaine in her vehicle. Douglas is charged with felony cocaine possession, fugitive from justice, Schedule IV controlled substance possession, Schedule II controlled substance possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession of dangerous drugs, drug related object possession, safety belt violation, suspended license, drugs not in original container and driving without insurance. She was held for an out of state sheriff's office Monday.
Heather Jane Pruitt, 28, was arrested at the intersection of Anderson Street and North Broad Street Saturday after Rome police found a plastic straw containing cocaine in her possession. Pruitt is charged with felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor drug related object possession. She was held on a $5,700 bond Monday.
Wanda Gail Ford, 57, was arrested on North Broad Street late Saturday after Rome police found meth, marijuana and glass pipe in her possession. She is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related object possession and driving on a suspended license. She was held without bond Monday.
Brian Thomas Kleine, 45, is charged with felony meth possession after Rome police arrested him at his Clark Avenue apartment. He had suspected meth insaide an earbud case. Kleine is also charged with a parole violation. He was held without bond Monday.