A Rome man was picked up by Floyd County deputies Saturday as a result of an investigation into a September drug deal.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Leonard Austin Jr., 36, was arrested at his home on Woodberry Drive Saturday and charged with conspiracy to sell marijuana after allegedly selling pot to a cooperating witness September 6 at a location in North Rome.
Austin is also charged with misdemeanors for driving without insurance, driving on an expired license, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident resulting in property damage and failure to obey a traffic control device.