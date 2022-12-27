A sentencing date has been set for a man facing a heroin trafficking charge stemming from a December 2021 bust in West Rome.
Quendrick Cordez Fain was arrested at his home on Leafmore Road off Burnett Ferry Road on Dec. 29, 2021, on heroin trafficking and firearms charges.
Reports filed at the Floyd County Jail state that Fain and his brother were both arrested at the home. Federal charges were filed against the two men in February 2022.
Charges against Fain's brother were later dismissed by federal prosecutors in April 2022. A filing in the case by his older brother's defense attorney stated that Quendrick Fain had made statements that proved his brother's innocence.
A court filing stated that Fain was arrested with over 100 grams of a heroin mixture at his home. Fain, who lost his rights to possess a firearm after a felony conviction, also had several guns in his possession.
The criminal information brief filed in U.S. District Court states that Fain had a GSG Armory .22 caliber AR-style long rife, a Hi-Point Ruger 9mm pistol and a Remington R51 9mm pistol at his home.
Fain pleaded guilty to the criminal information, a pre-indictment charging document, in November and is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Atlanta on Feb. 22, 2023, at 9 a.m.