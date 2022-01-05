Self storage units broken into on Southern Industrial Boulevard By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 5, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rome police officers are looking into a reported theft at Johnson Self Storage sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4.According to Rome Police Department reports:After arriving at the storage facility on Tuesday, the owner noticed multiple roll up doors damaged and the locks cut open. He estimated it would be about $1,000 to repair.The owner said they had cameras but they aren't connected. He also said he's not sure what has been stolen, but said he would contact the renters and have them take inventory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 2 arrested at Royal Inn on drug charges Business in 2021: Growth all around in Rome and Floyd County Properties expected to close soon as plans for The Point on Martha Berry Boulevard move forward Rome's resolutions for 2022 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists