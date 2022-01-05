Rome police officers are looking into a reported theft at Johnson Self Storage sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4.

According to Rome Police Department reports:

After arriving at the storage facility on Tuesday, the owner noticed multiple roll up doors damaged and the locks cut open. He estimated it would be about $1,000 to repair.

The owner said they had cameras but they aren't connected. He also said he's not sure what has been stolen, but said he would contact the renters and have them take inventory.

