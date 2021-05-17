A Rome driver stopped for a seat belt violation is facing multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devante Nashawn Mack, 25, was arrested at Old Dalton Road and Glenview Drive in the Glenwood community around 3:15 p.m. Sunday for not wearing a seat belt.
Police discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana and THC vape oil.
Mack is charged with felony possession of THC oil and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects, along with failing to wear a seat belt.