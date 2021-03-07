A Rome man was arrested at an extended stay motel after Rome Floyd Metro Task Force agents executed a search warrant at his room.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin O'Neal Floyd, 29, was arrested just before 11 p.m. Friday at the Stay Lodge on Dean Avenue. Agents found more than an ounce of marijuana, digital scales, plastic containers, Xanax and ecstasy tablets.
Floyd is charged with the felonies possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule I and Schedule IV controlled substances.
He also faces the misdemeanor charges possession of drug related objects and drugs not kept in an original container.