Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers arrested a Rome man on drug and weapons charges following the execution of a search warrant at his residence on Trentwood Place.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Benjamin Tyler Headrick, 25, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. Friday after agents found more than an ounce of marijuana packaged for distribution, digital scales, baggies and three firearms.
Headrick faces multiple felony charges: possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession or sale of marijuana and possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime.
He's also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.