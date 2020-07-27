A Rome woman faces multiple drug charges after Metro Task Force personnel conducted a search of her home on Hull Avenue Friday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Delaine Johnson, 27, was picked up by Metro Task Force officers after they found more than an ounce of marijuana, scales, ecstacy pills and oxycodone at her home
She is charged with felonies for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, sale, purchase or possession of ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute
Johnson is also charged with misdemeanors for drugs not in an original container and possession of drug related objects