A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning after a search warrant led to a long list of felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Grady Allen Williams, 52, sold methamphetamine to a cooperating witness on several occasions through June and July of this year. When police searched his Miller Street residence they found methamphetamine.
Williams is charged with four felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, three felony counts of sale of methamphetamine, three felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.