A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday after a search warrant led to felony drug charges.
Waschunn Keyatta Wofford, 42, was arrested Wednesday at the Seven Hills Inn, 1105 Martha Berry Blvd., after he was found to have Adderall tablets, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales and cocaine residue during the execution of a search warrant.
When drugs were found, Wofford ran from officers. Once apprehended, a baggie of cocaine, hydrocodone, marijuana and a large amount of cash were all found in his possession.
Wofford charged with two counts of felony possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He is also charged with two misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of dangerous drugs, drugs no in original container and two counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.