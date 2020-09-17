Two Rome residents remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after a search warrant led to drug and gun charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Avery Lea Holcombe, 31, and Scotty Joel Venable, 37, were found with methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, scales, glass smoking pipes, and two handguns at a Redmond Circle apartment late Wednesday.
Both Holcombe and Venable are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and trafficking methamphetamine. Both are also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects
Venable is additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a probation violation.