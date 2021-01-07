A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after the execution of a search warrant led to felony drug and gun charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Shane Bennett, 44, was found with marijuana packaged for sale, various types of pills, methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe and three firearms.
Bennett is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies, possession with intent to distributed a Schedule III controlled substance, and sale or possession of dangerous drugs.
He is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.