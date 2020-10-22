A Silver Creek woman remained in jail Thursday morning on a $10,100 bond after a search warrant led to felony drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angel Nicole Powell, 47, was found with less than an ounce of marijuana, several THC edibles, several THC vapes, Xanax, amphetamine and hydrocodone pills during a Metro Drug Task Force search of her Bethel Church Road residence Wednesday evening. Officers also found three handguns and a shotgun at the home.
Powell is charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of firearms during commission of a crime. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.