A Rome woman is now facing multiple drug charges as the result of a search warrant executed at a location on Booze Mountain Road back in May 2020, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tonya Gail Watson, 49, was arrested near the intersection of U.S. 411 and Norton Road late Saturday night. The warrant alleges that Watson was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and digital scales when officers carried out the search warrant on May 31, 2020.
Watson is charged with felony trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of meth. She’s also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.