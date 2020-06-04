A search warrant executed by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force at a Rome motel resulted in the arrest of two men on charges of trafficking and possessing illegal drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Benjamin Whatley, 36, and Dennis Anthony Whatley Jr., 34, both of Rome, were in a room at the Budget Inn, 3005 Martha Berry Highway NW, Wednesday afternoon with more than an ounce of methamphetamine, digital scales and less than an ounce of marijuana.
Officers also found small plastic bags commonly used to package and redistribute illegal drugs.
Both men face felony charges of possession of the methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and trafficking methamphetamine. They are also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possess and use of drug-related objects.
In addition to those charges, Dennis Whatley Jr. also is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both men are being held without bond.