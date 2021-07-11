Police armed with a search warrant for one Rome man's arrest ultimately arrested a pair of men for possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Lee Waddell, 33, and Steven Brad Dillard, 34, were taken into custody at a home on Turner Chapel Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officers were seeking Waddell on a methamphetamine charge stemming from a July 7 traffic stop. When they picked him up, he had a THC cartridge. Dillard, who was also at the residence, had meth and a syringe.
Waddell was charged with the felonies possession of meth and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Dillard was charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.