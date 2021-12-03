A Bartow County man was arrested near Provinos Italian Restaurant on Shorter Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday after he reportedly ran from police, knowing he had a warrant.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Remington Shane Fowler, 21, of Rydal, ran from Rome police after giving the officer a false name. Fowler also had a glass smoking device in is possession with suspected meth residue.

He was held on an $11,200 bond Friday.

