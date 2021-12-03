Rydal man reportedly ran from police on Shorter Avenue By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 3, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Bartow County man was arrested near Provinos Italian Restaurant on Shorter Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday after he reportedly ran from police, knowing he had a warrant.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Remington Shane Fowler, 21, of Rydal, ran from Rome police after giving the officer a false name. Fowler also had a glass smoking device in is possession with suspected meth residue.He was held on an $11,200 bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Rome police looking for information on Lindale man who has been missing since September Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists